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A man tried to obtain 2.6 million UAH for a destroyed house in Donetsk region that never belonged to him

15:32, 3 July 2026
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The suspect obtained a technical passport for someone else's property and later registered ownership rights through a state registrar.
A man tried to obtain 2.6 million UAH for a destroyed house in Donetsk region that never belonged to him
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In Kyiv, a 42-year-old native of Donetsk region was notified of suspicion for attempting to illegally obtain state compensation under the “eRecovery” program for a house that never belonged to him. The compensation amount was to exceed 2.6 million UAH, the Office of the Prosecutor General emphasizes.

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According to the investigation, the man obtained a technical passport for a private house in Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, which is in the combat zone, from a private bureau, and then applied to a state registrar in Kyiv region.

Based on the submitted documents, changes were made to the State Register of Property Rights, registering ownership rights for the suspect to a house with an area of almost 98 sq. m, although the property actually belongs to other people.

After that, in December 2025, the man submitted an application through the “Diia” app to receive a housing certificate under the “eRecovery” program. For the destroyed house of such size, he expected to receive compensation in the form of a certificate worth over 2.6 million UAH.

The illegal re-registration of ownership was discovered by the real owner of the house. She contacted law enforcement after finding out that someone had registered her destroyed property in their name and was trying to obtain state compensation.

Afterwards, the suspect filed a new application to terminate the review of the documents, attempting to avoid responsibility.

The man's actions have been qualified as a completed attempt of fraud (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of Part 5 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 12 years with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the investigative department of the Darnytskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

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