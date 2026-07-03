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Military serviceman of "Azov", released from captivity, accused of cooperating with the Russian Federation in the colony: suspicion reported

15:18, 3 July 2026
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The State Bureau of Investigation reports the transfer of information about Ukrainian prisoners of war to the Russians.
Military serviceman of "Azov", released from captivity, accused of cooperating with the Russian Federation in the colony: suspicion reported
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A serviceman of the separate special purpose unit "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine is suspected of cooperating with the administration of a Russian colony during captivity and transmitting data about other Ukrainian prisoners of war. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

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According to the investigation, after being captured in 2022, the serviceman allegedly expressed an intention to join the Wagner PMC, but was returned to Ukraine during a prisoner exchange.

Investigators established that, seeking lenient treatment, the suspect transmitted information about Ukrainian prisoners of war to representatives of the Russian Federation, including information about the head of the medical service of "Azov", his official activities, and other details. After that, according to case materials, the Ukrainian officer was systematically subjected to physical violence, torture, and other forms of cruel treatment, which ultimately led to his death.

The basis for suspicion were testimonies of Ukrainian servicemen released from captivity, as well as the results of investigative actions and examinations.

The serviceman's actions are qualified under:

  • Part 3 of Article 431 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — committing acts by a serviceman in captivity aimed at harming other prisoners of war to ensure lenient treatment from the enemy;
  • Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — complicity in torture;
  • Part 3 of Article 15, Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — attempt at collaborationist activity.

The sanctions of the articles provide for punishment of up to 15 years imprisonment.

The court chose preventive measure for the suspect — detention without the right to bail.

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