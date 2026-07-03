The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Mykola Tyshchenko in the form of a 10 million UAH bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court set a bail of 10 million UAH for Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure in the form of a bail amounting to 10 million UAH for Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko. He must pay the specified amount no later than five days from the moment the decision is made.

The NABU reported that Tyshchenko was assigned a number of procedural obligations:

to appear before detectives, prosecutors, and the court;

not to leave the city of Kyiv without permission from the detective, prosecutor, and court;

to notify about changes in his place of residence and work;

to refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

to surrender all his passports for traveling abroad and other documents granting the right to leave and enter Ukraine to the State Migration Service of Ukraine for safekeeping;

to wear an electronic monitoring device.

All obligations imposed by the court will be in effect for two months.

As reported by "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the SACPO and NABU have notified Mykola Tyshchenko of suspicion. According to the investigation, in 2023 he requested 1 million dollars of illicit benefit from a person he considered the organizer of a call center network in exchange for non-interference in its activities and assistance in removing competitors, but he did not receive the funds.

Additionally, the deputy is accused of legalizing 12.6 million UAH through a fictitious gift agreement with his ex-wife and submitting false information in his annual declaration.

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