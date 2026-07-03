The High Council of Justice is working on improving disciplinary procedures regarding judges — Accounting Chamber

The High Council of Justice is also strengthening guarantees for continuous functioning.

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The High Council of Justice has initiated legislative changes to ensure the continuous functioning of the institution, is working on improving the procedure for conducting disciplinary proceedings regarding judges, and has begun implementing measures to form the authorized composition of the HCJ. This was reported by the Accounting Chamber.

“These and other steps are being taken in accordance with the recommendations of the Accounting Chamber, provided based on the results of the compliance audit on the topic “Ensuring the principles of the functioning of the judiciary,” which covered 2022-2023,” the statement says.

The Accounting Chamber recalled that during the audit it was established that the activities of the HCJ were effectively blocked after the dismissal of several of its members. Auditors also confirmed a lack of financial support for the courts’ activities, a shortage of personnel, and an increase in the number of unresolved cases.

To eliminate the shortcomings identified by the audit, the Accounting Chamber provided the HCJ with 12 recommendations. In addition to the measures previously reported, the High Council of Justice appealed to the relevant committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with proposals to improve legislation, strengthen guarantees of judicial independence, and enhance the institutional capacity of the HCJ.

A draft amendment to the Law of Ukraine “On the High Council of Justice” regarding ensuring the continuous functioning of the HCJ in its authorized composition was also sent to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy.

The Accounting Chamber noted that at the same time, the HCJ continues to work on improving disciplinary procedures regarding judges. Following the joint opinion of the Venice Commission and the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe, the relevant draft laws are being developed.

The HCJ also ensured the organizational preparation of the congress of representatives of legal higher education institutions and scientific institutions for the election of HCJ members.

Out of the 12 recommendations provided, ten have been implemented so far, and work on the remaining two has begun. The Accounting Chamber will continue to monitor and analyze the status of their implementation and inform the public about the results.

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