Formation of the Supervisory Boards of Energoatom and the Gas Transmission System Operator Completed: Who Joined Them

The government has completed the formation of the supervisory boards of Energoatom and the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine

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The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision to appoint members to the supervisory boards of two state companies in the fuel and energy sector - JSC “NNEGC “Energoatom”. Dominique Mineur and Matthew Murray have been appointed as independent members of the supervisory board of JSC “NNEGC “Energoatom”. The government also approved the appointment of Yuriy Butsa as the state representative on the supervisory board of LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine." This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

JSC “NNEGC “Energoatom”

On July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted an order titled "Issues of the Supervisory Board of the Joint Stock Company 'National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom,'" which elected Dominique Mineur and Matthew Murray as independent members of the supervisory board.

The candidates were selected to replace Patrick Fragman and Brice Yves Andre Bouillon, who in May 2026 submitted early termination requests of their powers at their own will (effective May 30 and 31, respectively). Patrick Fragman's decision to resign early is related to new professional commitments, including a full-time job offer. Brice Bouillon decided to resign early due to significant operational workload associated with the intensity of the Supervisory Board's work at the current stage of the company's activities. Thus, the full composition of the Supervisory Board is now formed.

The candidate selection was carried out in accordance with the Procedure approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 142 dated March 10, 2017. The Nomination Committee, following a competitive selection, formed a list of 11 potential candidates and at the meeting on June 19, 2026, selected Mineur and Murray from it.

Dominique Mineur is a citizen of France and Canada, a leader in the nuclear energy sector with over 35 years of experience. He worked for more than 35 years at Electricité de France (EDF), where he held positions including Senior Executive Vice President of the Group for Nuclear and Thermal Generation (2015–2019) and headed the company's nuclear operations division (2002–2013). From 2019 to 2022, he worked at Ontario Power Generation (Canada) as CEO of Laurentis and CEO of GFP – a joint venture for the development of small modular reactors (SMR). Currently, he is a senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and serves on the supervisory boards of ORTEC, EPM, CAMECO, and Boralex, as well as the Advisory Board of Holtec.

Matthew Murray is a U.S. citizen, an expert in governance, anti-corruption policy, and compliance with over thirty years of experience in government agencies, international organizations, and academic institutions. He served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (2012-2015), was a senior governance and rule of law advisor at USAID, and an international commissioner of the Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee in Afghanistan. He has practical experience working in Ukraine: in 2023-2024, he headed the selection commission for the head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), and previously worked as a corruption risk manager for TNK-BP in Moscow and Kyiv. He teaches at Georgetown and Columbia Universities.

LLC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine"

Also, on July 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Yuriy Butsa as the state representative on the supervisory board of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine," which became the final appointment to form the full composition of the Supervisory Board.

Yuriy Butsa is a citizen of Ukraine, a specialist in public finance, public debt management, and corporate governance. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy (2005) and a master's degree in economics from the Central European University in Budapest (2008). He began his career at the State Commission on Securities and Stock Market, later served as deputy head of the Warsaw Stock Exchange representative office in Ukraine, responsible for raising capital for Ukrainian companies through IPOs. In 2010, he joined the Coordination Center for Economic Reforms, participating in the development of financial sector reform legislation. In 2015, he became a member of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission. On May 5, 2016, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Finance for European Integration, and on July 26, 2018, Government Commissioner for Public Debt Management. Since June 19, 2019, he has been a member of the supervisory board of JSC "Ukreximbank" as a state representative, chairs the corporate governance and compliance committee, and is a member of the nomination committee.

"These appointments and candidate approvals are part of the government's policy to reform corporate governance in state enterprises of the fuel and energy sector. The goal of this process is to ensure sustainable, professional, and independent supervision for state companies that meets OECD standards for state enterprises, increases trust among international partners and investors, and strengthens the companies' ability to make strategic decisions during wartime," the Ministry of Economy added.