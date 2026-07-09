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Pension in 2026: Will payments be assigned if there are only 18 years of insurance experience

11:50, 9 July 2026
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In 2026, Ukrainians with 18 years of insurance experience will be assigned an old-age pension only after reaching 65 years of age.
Pension in 2026: Will payments be assigned if there are only 18 years of insurance experience
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Ukrainians who have 18 years of insurance experience can expect to be assigned an old-age pension only after reaching 65 years of age. At the same time, such experience is insufficient to retire at 60 or 63 years.

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In 2026, pension legislation provides different insurance experience requirements depending on the retirement age. To be assigned a pension at 60 years, at least 33 years of insurance experience is required; at 63 years — from 23 to 33 years; and at 65 years — from 15 to 23 years.

If a person has less than 15 years of insurance experience, an old-age pension is not assigned. In this situation, the law allows voluntary payment of insurance contributions and purchasing the missing experience by concluding the appropriate agreement.

If even after 65 years the minimum insurance experience of 15 years is not accumulated, the citizen may be eligible not for a pension but for state social assistance. 

The pension amount depends not only on the insurance experience but also on the salary from which insurance contributions were paid. For a person with 18 years of insurance experience, the insurance experience coefficient is 0.18, since each year of experience is valued at 1%. At the same time, the actual pension amount is determined individually by the Pension Fund according to a formula. 

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