The Office of the President of Poland recalled the extensive assistance to Ukraine from Polish society.

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The Head of the Office of the President of Poland, Zbigniew Bogucki, criticized Ukrainian government representatives following decisions to return Polish awards. He published the corresponding post on the social network X.

After the decision of the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, to deprive the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of the Order of the White Eagle, former Ukrainian presidents and diplomats decided to return the Polish awards they had received.

In his post, Zbigniew Bogucki stated that representatives of the Ukrainian authorities "easily return Polish awards," while, according to him, forgetting that the assistance to Ukraine came from Poland.

He noted that "this assistance came from Polish hands: from the government of Poland, local self-government bodies, non-governmental organizations, and millions of Poles."

Bogucki accompanied his comment with an excerpt from the poem "About Ingratitude" by the Polish poet Ludwik Kropiński: "Hence arose this cursed ingratitude, That he who took — forgot, and he who gave — remembers. Both would have great merits before God, If the first remembered, and the second forgot."

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, deprived Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

On June 20, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that he sent this order by mail to Karol Nawrocki.

The third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko also decided to refuse the Polish Order of the White Eagle as a sign of disagreement with the review of the decision to award the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. The second President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, and the fifth President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, also decided to refuse their Order of the White Eagle.

Additionally, the head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Budanov refused the Golden Officer's Cross of the Order "For Merit to Poland."

Moreover, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar, announced the decision to return the Polish state award — the Knight's Cross of the Order "For Merit to the Republic of Poland."

And the former Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, announced the decision to refuse the Polish state award — the Commander's Cross with Star of the Order "For Merit."

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