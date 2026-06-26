In Beijing, a plane crashed into one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world — videos have appeared

A light aircraft crashed into the 109-story China Zun tower, which is 528 meters tall.

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On Friday afternoon in Beijing, a light aircraft crashed into the tallest skyscraper in the Chinese capital — the 109-story CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun.

The skyscraper is among the top 10 tallest buildings in the world. The tower's height is 528 meters.

Videos from the scene have spread on social media. The footage shows debris falling from the building. On the ground, the tail section of the plane and a taxi with a broken window are also visible.

After the incident, people were evacuated from the building. Dozens of people gathered near the entrance to the skyscraper, and fire trucks, police crews, and ambulance teams arrived at the scene.

CNN indicates that it may be a Chinese-made light sport aircraft Sunward SA 60L Aurora, owned by a local general aviation company.

Additionally, unconfirmed data from the Flightradar24 service, published online, indicate a significant deviation of the plane from its route shortly before the collision.

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