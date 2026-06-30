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Producers banned from freely using the label "organic" on products

14:49, 30 June 2026
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The document introduces unified EU rules for the cultivation and sale of organic products.
Producers banned from freely using the label "organic" on products
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The Verkhovna Rada adopted the Law on State Regulation of Organic Production, Circulation, and Labeling of Organic Products (bill No. 13204-1).

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255 members of parliament voted in favor.

The adoption of the Law is driven by the need to align the organic products market in Ukraine with European standards, as well as to ensure its transparency and clarity for domestic consumers.

The main purpose of the act is to establish clear and unified requirements for the production, cultivation, and labeling of organic products to ensure the reliability of information for consumers and guarantee that the "organic" label corresponds to the actual characteristics of such products.

Main innovations of the document:

1) introduction of unified, transparent, and clear rules for the production, circulation, and labeling of organic products in accordance with current European Union legislation;

2) improvement of the state control system in the field of organic production, which will increase the effectiveness of monitoring compliance with organic legislation requirements, help reduce the number of unscrupulous producers and abuses in product labeling;

3) stimulation of the development of the agricultural sector and rural areas through diversification of production, increasing the added value of products, creating new jobs in the production, processing, and logistics of organic products;

4) promotion of the transition to sustainable agricultural development in line with the goals of the European Green Deal. This, in turn, will contribute to climate change adaptation, biodiversity preservation, and improvement of the environmental condition.

The implementation of the Law will facilitate the entry of Ukrainian organic products into international high-quality goods markets and attract investments for the development of organic production in Ukraine, which will be competitive in the EU and worldwide. Ukraine will become a reliable partner in international agricultural markets.

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