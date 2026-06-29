Heat can be deadly: who is prohibited from working under the sun

Doctors warned that working under direct sunlight in the heat can pose a serious health threat and named the categories of people for whom it is strictly forbidden.

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During intense heat, working under direct sunlight can pose a serious health threat. Doctors emphasize that certain categories of people should completely avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and heavy physical labor during the hottest hours of the day. This is due to the high risk of heat exhaustion, heat stroke, dehydration, and exacerbation of chronic diseases.

Who is not recommended to work under direct sunlight

The greatest danger from heat is for people with cardiovascular diseases. Due to high temperatures, blood vessels dilate, blood pressure drops, and the heart begins to work harder. In people with ischemic heart disease, heart failure, arrhythmia, or hypertension, this can trigger a sudden deterioration in well-being, fainting, or even a heart attack.

It is also recommended that people with diabetes, kidney and lung diseases, as well as those suffering from obesity, avoid working under the sun. These conditions complicate the body's natural thermoregulation and increase the risk of overheating.

Elderly people belong to the high-risk group. With age, the body adapts worse to high temperatures, and the sensation of thirst is dulled, which significantly increases the risk of dehydration.

Pregnant women require special caution. Overheating can negatively affect both the health of the expectant mother and the course of pregnancy, so doctors advise avoiding physical exertion under direct sunlight.

Additionally, the danger increases for people taking certain medications. In particular, this concerns diuretics, some drugs for treating arterial hypertension, antidepressants, antipsychotic drugs, and certain antihistamines. Such medications can affect the body's ability to cool down or promote faster fluid loss.

How to work safely in the heat and when to see a doctor

Doctors emphasize that even healthy people should avoid physical work under direct sunlight from about 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on hot days, when solar radiation is most intense. If it is impossible to reschedule work, it is recommended to take regular breaks in the shade, drink enough water, wear light-colored clothing made of natural fabrics, use a hat, and, if possible, perform the heaviest work in the morning or evening.

Work must be stopped immediately if symptoms such as severe weakness, dizziness, nausea, headache, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, confusion, or fainting appear. These signs may indicate heat exhaustion or heat stroke — dangerous conditions that require urgent medical attention.

Doctors remind that timely stopping work, cooling the body, and seeking medical help if health worsens can prevent serious health consequences.

Earlier, "Sudovo-Yuridychna Gazeta" wrote about how much water you need to drink daily in the heat and the signs of dehydration.

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