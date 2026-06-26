Ukraine returned 160 military personnel from Russian captivity, photos

The servicemen have been in captivity since 2022.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on June 26, 160 military personnel were released from captivity. He noted that all had been in captivity since 2022.

Among those released today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, National Guardsmen, and border guards. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and at "Azovstal," as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy directions.

"Thanks to our entire team that works daily to bring our people back. Special thanks to all our units on the front line who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine and, through their courage, provide us with the opportunity to return people. We remember everyone who is in captivity. We check every name. We must return everyone – both military and civilians," he added.

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