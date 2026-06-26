A badge with an individual number and blood type is added to police uniforms

Police officers will have a new identification badge.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to the description and samples of police uniform items, introducing a new identification badge.

The corresponding resolution No. 785 was adopted on June 17, 2026.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, noted that the new element of the police uniform – the identification badge – will be used during tasks in combat zones and frontline communities. The badge will indicate the police officer's individual number, blood type, and Rh factor. This will primarily enable faster medical assistance in case of injuries.

What the badge looks like

According to the changes, the police uniform will include an identification badge in the form of a rectangle made of food-grade stainless steel measuring 45×26 mm with a thickness of 1 mm and rounded corners.

The front side of the badge will contain the inscriptions "Ukraine" and "National Police," the police officer's individual number, as well as data about blood type and Rh factor. The same information will be duplicated on the reverse side of the item.

In the middle of the badge, there is a perforation line along which it can be divided if necessary. The badge will also have a 3 mm diameter hole for wearing on a cord or chain around the neck.

After a police officer is dismissed, the badge will be kept in their archival personal file.

Technical parameters for applying information are separately defined:

font outline width – 0.4 millimeters;

font outline depth – up to 0.2 millimeters;

font height – 2.2 millimeters;

perforation line depth – 0.3 millimeters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that the badge will provide an additional method of identifying a police officer in case of capture or death.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.