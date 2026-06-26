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Volodymyr Zelenskyy Imposes New Sanctions Against Collaborators and Companies Working for the Russian Military Industrial Complex

16:43, 26 June 2026
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The new sanctions package covers weapons manufacturers for Russia, collaborators, and individuals involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Imposes New Sanctions Against Collaborators and Companies Working for the Russian Military Industrial Complex
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees implementing the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council regarding the extension of sanctions against entities servicing the Russian military industrial complex and the introduction of sanctions against traitor collaborators.

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The first decision concerns the extension of sanctions against companies and their founders who manufacture and modernize Russian firearms, create drones and data exchange systems for the occupiers, and provide meteorological and information-technical support for Russian aviation.

The second sanctions package includes 67 individuals and one legal entity who support Russia's armed aggression and serve Russia in temporarily occupied territories.

Among them are so-called ministers, deputies, judges. In particular, Raisa Prylypko, the director of a kindergarten who helped kidnap and illegally transfer children from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk to Russia. Also included is Ivan Dotsenko, head of the agricultural company "MIR," who urged business representatives and farmers in Kherson region to serve the enemy, and the enterprise "Soyuzmetalservice," which ensures the operation of metallurgical, coke-chemical, and coal enterprises in Donetsk and Luhansk regions illegally seized by the occupiers.

"Everyone who helps Russia wage war against Ukraine—on the battlefield, in the offices of occupation administrations, or in the information space—must be ready for new sanctions. Sanction pressure on such persons will only increase both in Ukraine and in other countries of the world," said advisor and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

Ukraine will provide all relevant information to partners for further work on synchronizing sanctions in international jurisdictions.

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