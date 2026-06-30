In Kyiv, lyceum teachers conducted classes in Russian — they were fined 3,400 UAH

The teaching staff violated the requirements of the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

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The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language Olena Ivanovska imposed administrative penalties in the form of fines on two teaching staff members of one of Kyiv's lyceums for violating the requirements of the Law of Ukraine «On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language».

The violation was established based on the results of state control over the use of the state language, which was carried out by the Commissioner’s representative Ihor Spiridonov.

The basis for conducting state control was a citizen's complaint, which included audio recordings that captured the use of the aggressor state's language by teaching staff during the educational process in the lyceum's lower grades.

During the review of the materials, a violation of the requirements of part one of article 21 of the Law of Ukraine «On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language» was established, according to which the language of the educational process is the state language.

As a result of the review, the Commissioner applied an administrative penalty in the form of a fine of 3,400 UAH to each of the teaching staff members.

As Ihor Spiridonov noted, this is not the first case of recording violations of language legislation in general secondary education institutions in Kyiv during the 2025/2026 academic year. He also thanked citizens who report and document such facts, as it is precisely thanks to their concern that state control allows timely response to violations of language legislation requirements.

«The imposed fines have a preventive effect and once again remind all teaching staff that the use of the aggressor state's language during the educational process is unacceptable, and violations of the state language legislation entail inevitable responsibility,» he emphasized.

Earlier, in Bezliudivka in Kharkiv region, a coach-teacher of a youth sports school was fined 8500 hryvnias for conducting classes in Russian.

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