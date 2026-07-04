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The 321 UAH Pension Supplement Is No Longer Assigned: Who Is Affected by the Changes

23:30, 4 July 2026
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Some Ukrainians lost the right to a popular supplement starting January 2026.
The 321 UAH Pension Supplement Is No Longer Assigned: Who Is Affected by the Changes
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From January 26, 2026, changes to the legislation came into force in Ukraine, terminating a number of provisions regarding incentives for blood and blood component donors. In particular, new donors will no longer be assigned a pension supplement.

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Previously, citizens could receive the status of "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" after donating 40 maximum allowable doses of whole blood, 60 doses of plasma, or 40 doses of blood cells by apheresis free of charge. These provisions lost their effect after the completion of the five-year transition period provided by the Law of Ukraine "On the Safety and Quality of Donor Blood and Blood Components."

At the same time, persons who obtained the status of "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" before January 26, 2026, do not lose the rights already acquired. This concerns, in particular, the right to a pension supplement if it was assigned according to the legislation.

Despite the cancellation of some social benefits, labor guarantees for donor employees continue to apply. In particular, guarantees provided by Article 124 of the Labor Code of Ukraine remain in force, including the right to be released from work on the day of donation and an additional day of rest.

Persons who were granted the status of "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" before January 26, 2026, will continue to receive a monthly pension supplement. In 2026, its amount is 321 hryvnias, which equals 10% of the subsistence minimum per person established by law.

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