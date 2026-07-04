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Which fishing methods can lead to fines or criminal liability

20:49, 4 July 2026
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Prohibited gear, fines, and criminal liability: what anglers need to know in 2026.
Which fishing methods can lead to fines or criminal liability
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Recreational fishing in Ukraine has clearly defined rules, and violating some of them can result not only in fines but also in confiscation of gear, compensation for damages, or even criminal liability. Certain fishing methods and equipment that harm fish stocks and aquatic ecosystems are prohibited. Therefore, before going to a body of water, anglers should know which fishing methods are considered poaching, what sanctions are provided by law, and why these restrictions exist.

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Which fishing methods are prohibited in Ukraine

In 2026, strict regulations of the Rules of Recreational Fishing continue to apply in Ukraine, defining which fishing methods are illegal. The use of prohibited devices is considered poaching and can lead to administrative or even criminal liability.

According to current rules, amateur anglers are not allowed to use:

Explosives and firearms

The use of explosives, ammunition, or firearms for fishing is strictly prohibited.

Chemical substances

It is forbidden to use any toxic or anesthetic substances that affect fish or water.

Industrial fishing gear

Use of industrial fishing gear such as gillnets, fyke nets, and seine nets is prohibited in recreational fishing.

Electrical devices

Electrofishing rods and any other devices that stun fish with electric current are banned. This method causes significant harm to aquatic ecosystems.

Fishing nets

Use of fishing nets of any kind is not allowed. This includes gillnets, stake nets, and drift nets. Such gear is permitted only for commercial fishing with appropriate permits.

Spiked and piercing gear

Stilts, tridents, and harpoons are also prohibited. However, harpoons may be used only during officially permitted underwater hunting, following established requirements.

Automatic traps and self-setting mechanisms that can catch fish without human involvement are separately banned. These include various traps, loops, snares, and enclosed traps.

Why certain fishing methods are prohibited

Experts explain that using such fishing methods:

  • destroys spawning grounds;
  • harms juvenile and rare fish species;
  • kills fish regardless of species or size;
  • creates danger for other people near water bodies.

As a result, this leads to a decline in fish populations and loss of biodiversity.

What fines threaten for illegal fishing

Violations of fishing rules in 2026 carry fines ranging from 340 to 680 hryvnias. Additionally, prohibited gear may be confiscated, and in some cases, boats as well.

Offenders must also compensate for each illegally caught fish. If environmental damage is significant, criminal liability may apply.

Besides use, the law also prohibits manufacturing, selling, advertising, and storing prohibited fishing gear. Violators may be charged under part 1 of article 85-1 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. The fine is 1,700 UAH.

What anglers should know

Ignorance of the rules does not exempt from liability. Therefore, anglers are advised to use only permitted gear, monitor updates to recreational fishing rules, and consider local restrictions that may apply to specific water bodies.

Compliance with these requirements will help avoid fines, preserve fish resources, and prevent harm to aquatic ecosystems.

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