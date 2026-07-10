Educational Benefits for Military Personnel and Their Family Members: Who Is Entitled to State Support

Military personnel contracted as officers are allowed to study at other higher education institutions without interrupting their service.

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Ukrainian military personnel and their family members in 2026 can take advantage of a range of educational benefits. These relate to military training, admission of children to educational institutions, and state support during the acquisition of professional, vocational pre-higher, and higher education.

As explained by the Ministry of Defense, military personnel have the right to obtain education, postgraduate education, and improve their qualifications at higher military educational institutions, military training units of higher education institutions, vocational pre-higher military education institutions, and other higher education institutions.

Military personnel serving under contract in officer positions may study at other higher education institutions without interrupting their service after completing a service period equal to the duration of study required to obtain the previous level of higher education.

Other categories of military personnel are also allowed to study without interrupting their service in accordance with the procedures defined by the regulations on military service for citizens of Ukraine. This right also applies to military personnel aged 18 to 25 who do not have higher education.

At the same time, this benefit is not granted to military personnel undergoing basic military service, cadet service at higher military educational institutions and higher education institutions with military institutes, faculties, departments, military training divisions, as well as military service by conscripted officers.

Educational Benefits for Children of Military Personnel

Children of military personnel are given priority places at general secondary and preschool education institutions, as well as in children's health camps regardless of ownership form, at the family's place of residence.

Persons whose one parent is a military serviceman with at least 20 years of service, who was discharged due to age, health condition, or staff reductions with at least 20 years of service, or became disabled due to illness related to military service, have preferential rights for admission to military lyceums, lyceums with enhanced military-physical training, higher military educational institutions, higher education institutions with military institutes, faculties, departments, and military training divisions, as well as vocational pre-higher military education institutions. This right is valid provided successful passing of entrance exams and compliance with admission rules within three years after obtaining the required level of general secondary education.

Additionally, persons whose one parent or adoptive parent was a military serviceman who died or was declared missing by court during military service duties may be admitted without competition to state and communal higher and vocational-technical education institutions at the expense of state and local budgets within three years after obtaining complete general secondary education.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, the draft law "On the State's Responsibility to Military Personnel" No. 15238, aimed at strengthening social guarantees for military personnel and their families, received several remarks. Most of its provisions are declarative in nature, lack mechanisms for practical implementation, and some norms contradict budget legislation requirements.

However, current legislation already provides mechanisms of responsibility for violations of military personnel's rights to timely receipt of monetary allowances. In particular, delays may result in civil-law sanctions in the form of recovery of average earnings for the delay period according to Article 117 of the Labor Code of Ukraine, compensation for inflation losses under the Law "On Compensation to Citizens for Loss of Part of Income Due to Delay in Payment," as well as administrative and criminal liability of officials.