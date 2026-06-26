Cybersecurity will become part of state protection: what changes are being prepared to protect top officials

State protection is planned to be adapted to modern threats by supplementing physical protection with cybersecurity.

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Protection of the highest military-political leadership of the state today covers not only physical security but also countering cyber threats. In wartime conditions, it is critically important to secure official information, government communications, electronic devices, and other objects on which the continuity of state institutions depends. Ukraine is preparing legislative changes aimed at strengthening the cybersecurity of persons under state protection, as well as defining the powers of state bodies in this area.

The bill aims to create a comprehensive cybersecurity system

Legislative changes are being prepared in the Verkhovna Rada to strengthen the cybersecurity of persons under state protection.

The initiative envisages the formation of a comprehensive protection system that will cover not only information but also government communication means, electronic devices, vehicles, and other objects that may become targets of cyberattacks. It is also proposed to define the powers of state bodies in ensuring such protection.

Ukraine takes as a basis the practice of the USA and NATO countries

The Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence emphasizes that a comprehensive approach to protecting the state leadership has long been applied by leading special services worldwide. In particular, the US Secret Service and specialized security services of NATO member states provide protection for top officials not only physically but also in cyberspace.

Protection against cyberattacks is called a component of national security

For Ukraine, which has been in a state of war for over ten years, implementing such mechanisms is considered critically necessary. Protecting the highest military-political leadership from modern cyber threats is regarded as an integral part of national security and the continuity of state governance.

The authors of the initiative emphasize that state protection must meet modern challenges and combine physical, informational, and cyber protection. In their opinion, this issue concerns not only the security of individual officials but also the resilience of the state in the conditions of modern war.

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