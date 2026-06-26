Category B is not enough: what is needed to legally drive quad bikes

Having a category B license does not grant the right to drive quad bikes, as the legislation provides a separate category B1 for such vehicles.

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Citizens who already have a category B driver's license often believe they can drive any light four-wheeled vehicles without additional permits. However, this is not the case. If a driver plans to operate a vehicle belonging to category B1, they need to obtain this category separately.

Category B1 grants the right to drive quad bikes, tricycles, and other three- and four-wheeled vehicles with a permitted maximum weight not exceeding 400 kilograms.

At the same time, a category B driver's license by itself does not grant the right to drive vehicles belonging to category B1.

How to obtain category B1

Category B1 is issued separately from other driver's license categories, so it can be obtained both by individuals learning to drive for the first time and by drivers who already have other categories open.

For those who do not yet have a driver's license, the procedure involves training at an accredited driver training institution, passing theoretical and practical exams at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, after which a license with category B1 is issued.

At the same time, drivers who already have category B, C, or C1 do not need to retake the theoretical exam. To open category B1, they only need to complete a 20-hour practical driving course for vehicles of this category at an accredited training institution and successfully pass the practical exam at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

At what age can you obtain category B1

According to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 340, the right to drive vehicles of category B1 can only be granted to citizens who have reached the age of 18.

Thus, only adult drivers who have opened category B1 in their driver's license have the legal right to drive quad bikes, tricycles, and other vehicles of this category.

Exception for old-style driver's licenses

At the same time, for drivers who received an old-style driver's license before the introduction of the modern vehicle categorization (before November 2008), a special procedure applies.

When exchanging such a license for a new-style document, category B1 is automatically opened along with category B without the need for additional training or exams, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reminds.

Therefore, drivers with old-style licenses should carefully check the list of open categories after exchanging their license.

Before purchasing a quad bike or tricycle, we recommend ensuring that category B1 is open in your driver's license.

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