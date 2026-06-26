Constitutional Court Judges Discussed Implementation of ECHR Decisions with Council of Europe Representatives

Despite working with the minimum number of judges required for a quorum and a high institutional workload, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine continues to fulfill its constitutional mission to protect human and citizen rights and freedoms.

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A meeting took place at the Constitutional Court of Ukraine between Acting Chairman of the CCU Oleksandr Petryshyn and the Court's judges with representatives of the Council of Europe, led by the Director of the Directorate of Human Rights of the Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law, Claire Ovey. Representatives from the Department for the Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of Europe project also participated in the event.

Welcoming the guests, Oleksandr Petryshyn thanked the Council of Europe for its consistent support of Ukraine during the difficult conditions of wartime. He noted that professional dialogue with Council of Europe institutions directly involved in the implementation of European Court of Human Rights decisions is especially valuable for the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, as effective execution of such decisions is one of the key indicators of the real functioning of the human rights protection system.

In turn, Claire Ovey highlighted Ukraine's efforts and progress in reforms related to the implementation of European Court of Human Rights decisions, as well as the importance of continued cooperation between Ukrainian institutions and the Council of Europe in this area.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that despite working with the minimum number of judges required for a quorum and a high institutional workload, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine continues to fulfill its constitutional mission to protect human and citizen rights and freedoms. Evidence of this includes the Court's adoption of two decisions during this week.

Judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine noted that the Court continues to consider cases concerning social rights, access to justice, enforcement of court decisions, as well as the protection of the rights of servicemen, war veterans, and persons affected by the war.

Within the discussion, it was also stressed that Ukraine's experience as a Council of Europe member state, particularly in the area of implementing ECHR decisions and adopting European human rights protection standards, is of great importance on Ukraine's path to European Union membership.

The parties thanked each other for cooperation and expert support, noting their readiness to further develop institutional partnership and implement joint initiatives.

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