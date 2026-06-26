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A man died in Kyiv due to improper medical care — police

18:01, 26 June 2026
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The police reported that the doctor did not perform the necessary examinations in full and failed to detect dangerous injuries that later led to the man's death.
A man died in Kyiv due to improper medical care — police
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In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, a 43-year-old man died in a hospital due to improper medical care. Currently, the police have informed the doctor of suspicion. This was reported by the city police.

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“According to the investigation, a 43-year-old man with a chest injury came to one of Kyiv's medical institutions. After examination and partial tests, the surgeon diagnosed the man with a rib fracture and a wound to the elbow joint. The doctor found no indications for hospitalization, prescribed only pain relief and anti-inflammatory therapy, and recommended further treatment at home.

However, two days later, the man died. According to forensic medical examinations, the cause of death was a closed chest injury with rib fractures, damage to the pleura and lung, which led to severe complications and intoxication of the body,” the police stated.

During the investigation, it was established that at the time of the visit, the patient required additional examinations, but the necessary scope of medical care was not provided. According to experts, timely detection of injuries and proper treatment could have prevented the patient's death.

Investigators have informed the surgeon of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — improper performance by a medical worker of their professional duties due to negligent attitude, which caused serious consequences for the patient. The doctor faces up to two years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to five years.

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