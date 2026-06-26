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Getting an e-Prescription Has Become Even Easier — What Has Changed

18:35, 26 June 2026
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From now on, allergists can issue e-Prescriptions under the "Affordable Medicines" program.
Getting an e-Prescription Has Become Even Easier — What Has Changed
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The National Health Service of Ukraine announced that obtaining an e-Prescription or a medical certificate of temporary disability (MCTD) has become even easier.

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It is noted that in some cases, the necessary documents can be obtained directly from the doctor who provides medical care and supervises the treatment.

- From now on, allergists can issue e-Prescriptions under the "Affordable Medicines" program

Doctors specializing in "Allergology" and "Pediatric Allergology" have been added to the list of specialties authorized to issue e-Prescriptions under the "Affordable Medicines" program.

This concerns medications for the treatment of chronic lower respiratory diseases, as well as metabolic, autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. After consultation and treatment prescription, the patient can receive an e-Prescription directly from the relevant specialist.

This eliminates the need to additionally visit a family doctor solely to obtain an e-Prescription.

- Medical certificates of temporary disability can be issued in emergency departments

Emergency medicine doctors working in emergency (urgent) medical care departments can issue medical certificates of temporary disability.

If a patient seeks help for an injury, acute illness, or another condition leading to temporary incapacity for work, the necessary document can be issued directly during the provision of medical care.

The patient does not need to additionally visit another doctor solely to obtain a sick leave certificate.

- The list of oncology specialists authorized to issue MCTDs has been expanded

The list of specialties of doctors in oncology facilities authorized to issue medical certificates of temporary disability has been expanded. In particular, nuclear medicine doctors have been granted this right.

"Thanks to these changes, patients will be able to receive e-Prescriptions and medical certificates without additional visits to other doctors or healthcare facilities. This will ensure continuity of treatment and help save time for both medical staff and patients.

Electronic prescriptions, electronic referrals, and medical certificates of temporary disability should be issued by the doctor who directly provides medical care to the patient and establishes the relevant medical indications," the NHSU stated.

The NHSU emphasizes that referring a patient to another doctor solely for the purpose of issuing such documents is unreasonable and does not comply with legal requirements.

The changes came into effect on June 12, 2026. They are provided for by the Ministry of Health order regarding the Rules for issuing prescriptions for medicines and the Procedure for issuing medical certificates of temporary disability in the eHealth system.

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