Zelensky refuted Putin's claim about the capture of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

"If Kostiantynivka is currently under Russian control, then Putin will have no problem meeting me there," said Volodymyr Zelensky, sarcastically responding to the statements about the alleged capture of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

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President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during which the parties discussed further military support for Ukraine, including the provision of missiles for the Patriot air defense systems.

As the head of state reported, he thanked Germany for its assistance to Ukraine and emphasized that one of the main priorities now is to receive additional missiles for the Patriot systems, which protect Ukrainian cities from Russian ballistic strikes. According to him, Russia is primarily relying on missile attacks in an attempt to prolong the war.

During the conversation, Zelensky also informed the Chancellor about the current situation on the front and the results of the actions of the Ukrainian military.

The President separately commented on Putin's statements about the alleged capture of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. According to Zelensky, this information is not true and is another attempt by Russia to spread disinformation about the course of hostilities.

"If Kostiantynivka is currently under Russian control, then probably Putin will have no problem meeting me there and finding diplomatic solutions to finally end the war. But still, he will not cross the front line: the truth is very different from Putin's words," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

Recall that on November 3, Putin announced the capture of the Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. He also once again claimed the "complete liberation" of the entire territory of Luhansk region.

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