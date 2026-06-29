Judge Bohdan Bazarnyk elected head of Netishyn City Court

Bohdan Bazarnyk has headed the Netishyn City Court of Khmelnytskyi region.

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At the Netishyn City Court of Khmelnytskyi region, a meeting of judges was held during which the issue of electing the head of the court was considered.

As a result of a secret ballot, judge Bohdan Bazarnyk was elected head of the Netishyn City Court of Khmelnytskyi region.

According to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," the head of a local court is elected by the judges of that court for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of office of the judge.

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