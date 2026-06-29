Territorial Recruitment Centres' Transition to Electronic Data: What the New Military Registration Rules for Employers Entail

The new military registration rules, effective from June 27, change the procedures for employment, data verification, and information exchange between enterprises and military commissariats.

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From June 27, updated rules for maintaining military registration came into effect in Ukraine. This concerns the Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 812 dated June 10, 2026, which introduced changes to Procedure No. 1487. The document has officially come into force and applies to all employers, government bodies, and citizens registered for military service.

Primarily, the innovations concern the verification of military registration documents during employment, electronic interaction with territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRSSCs), conducting data reconciliation, and the procedure for submitting notifications about changes.

Electronic registration and data exchange with TRSSCs

One of the key innovations is the gradual transition to electronic interaction between enterprises and territorial recruitment centers. Now data can be verified through electronic services, including the "Diia" Portal or a special personal accounting cabinet. If technical capability is lacking, the paper format remains available.

Effectively, the state is laying the foundation for automatic information exchange between registries without constant paper requests.

New rules during employment

When hiring a person, the employer must check military registration documents—both in paper and electronic form. An important detail: the electronic military registration document must be generated no earlier than 72 hours before the moment of employment. This is to ensure the data is up-to-date.

"Verification of Ukrainian citizens during hiring (or enrollment) of the presence of a military registration document (in electronic or paper form) and the conformity of the information indicated in such a document with the data contained in the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists, based on the electronic military registration document formed by means of the State Web Portal of electronic public services in the field of national security and defense or the Diia Portal, including the use of the mobile application, no earlier than 72 hours before the date of hiring (or enrollment), except for persons liable for military service and reservists of the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence agencies, for whom verification of conformity of the information indicated in the paper military registration document with the data contained in the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists is not carried out," the document states.

The updated procedure allows submitting notifications about changes in registration data online. Through "Diia" or the accounting cabinet, information about hiring, dismissal, or other changes can be transmitted. Only if the electronic format is unavailable is the paper form used.

The rules for notifying about changes in registration data have been updated. Such notification can be submitted through the personal accounting cabinet, and in the absence of technical capability—in paper form.

In particular, the obligation to notify about changes in marital status, education, and foreign passport details has been removed.

Data reconciliation: once a year and without unnecessary schedules

The approach to military registration reconciliation at enterprises is also changing. Now it is conducted at least once a year. At the same time, there is no longer a need to approve separate reconciliation schedules. If the enterprise is not included in the general plan, it must independently agree on the timing with the TRSSC or other authorized bodies.

Additionally, the possibility of fully electronic data reconciliation is introduced. This involves checking lists through digital tools with automatic information exchange between registries. This should reduce manual work and speed up data updates. If the system is unavailable, the procedure is carried out in the usual paper format.

Persons excluded from personal military registration

The document states that information about persons excluded from personal military registration (those dismissed from work, those who completed studies (expelled from educational institutions), as well as those released from work due to conscription) is kept in the personal military registration lists until the end of the current year. Information about their number is reflected in the operational accounting records of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists.

Conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists whose employment contracts have been suspended according to Article 13 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Organization of Labor Relations under Martial Law" remain in the personal military registration lists.

What this means in practice

Resolution No. 812 lays the regulatory foundation for creating a personal military registration cabinet and transitioning to electronic interaction between employers and TRCs and social support centers.

For citizens—less bureaucracy and more automatic checks without the need to submit the same data multiple times.

The changes also affected the timing of reconciliation. A separate deadline for conducting reconciliation with TRSSCs at the place of military registration of employees is set—by December 1. After reconciliation, the TRSSC must return one copy of the extract from the lists no later than the next day.

Previously, "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that most deferments from conscription during mobilization are extended automatically—without resubmitting an application or contacting the administrative service center.

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