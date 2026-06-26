  1. In Ukraine

Some pensioners will no longer receive a pension supplement: what has changed

17:25, 26 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
In Ukraine, the pension supplement for new Honorary Donors has been discontinued due to changes in legislation.
Some pensioners will no longer receive a pension supplement: what has changed
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

From January 26, new rules regarding social guarantees for blood donors came into effect in Ukraine. From now on, individuals who receive the title "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" will no longer be granted a pension supplement. The changes were reminded by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The changes were introduced by the Law of Ukraine "On the Safety and Quality of Donor Blood and Blood Components." According to the new regulations, the following benefits have been canceled:

  • an additional paid day off after donating blood;
  • payment of sick leave at 100% of the average salary regardless of insurance experience;
  • allowances to scholarships and monetary support for certain categories of donors;
  • pension supplement for Honorary Donors of Ukraine, which amounted to 10% of the subsistence minimum.

Which benefits remain

Despite the cancellation of some guarantees, donors will continue to enjoy a number of rights. In particular, employees who donate blood can still be exempted from work on the day of donation with retention of their average salary. The right to free medical examination before the procedure and free meals or monetary compensation for their cost also remains.

At the same time, the law provides transitional provisions for those who managed to use the benefits before the new rules came into force.

Thus, citizens who met the necessary conditions before January 25, 2026, will still have the right to sick leave payment at 100% of the average salary for one year after their last donation.

In addition, if the additional day off was earned before the cancellation of this benefit, it can be used later or added to the annual leave.

As for pension payments, the supplement will no longer be assigned to new Honorary Donors. At the same time, citizens who were granted it before January 25, 2026, will continue to receive the supplement in the previously established amount.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Government Updated Rules for Vehicle Registration and Driver's License Issuance — Changes

The Cabinet of Ministers is changing the rules for issuing driver's licenses and vehicle registration: administrative procedures, benefits for those affected by the war, and new verification mechanisms.

The Commercial Court of Kyiv is considering a dispute over claims against Sens Bank amounting to the equivalent of UAH 1.75 billion

An attempt by an agricultural holding to prematurely recover funds from the state-owned Sens Bank has sparked discussions due to possible budget risks and questions regarding the procedural allocation of the case in court.

One Billion UAH for "Torture by Justice": The Supreme Court Clarified the Limits of Judges' Liability

Why you cannot file a lawsuit against a court for a lost case.

Taxes for investors may be reduced to 5%: the Rada proposes alternative incentives for investments in Ukrainian business

The bill provides for a reduced personal income tax rate for certain investment incomes and the abolition of the obligation to file a declaration for some investors.

The Council of Judges of Ukraine will provide clarifications regarding the conflict of interest upon the request of Supreme Court judge Mykhailo Smokovych

The Council of Judges of Ukraine considered the statement of Supreme Court judge Mykhailo Smokovych and decided to provide clarifications regarding the presence or absence of a conflict of interest in his activities.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]