Some pensioners will no longer receive a pension supplement: what has changed

In Ukraine, the pension supplement for new Honorary Donors has been discontinued due to changes in legislation.

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From January 26, new rules regarding social guarantees for blood donors came into effect in Ukraine. From now on, individuals who receive the title "Honorary Donor of Ukraine" will no longer be granted a pension supplement. The changes were reminded by the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

The changes were introduced by the Law of Ukraine "On the Safety and Quality of Donor Blood and Blood Components." According to the new regulations, the following benefits have been canceled:

an additional paid day off after donating blood;

payment of sick leave at 100% of the average salary regardless of insurance experience;

allowances to scholarships and monetary support for certain categories of donors;

pension supplement for Honorary Donors of Ukraine, which amounted to 10% of the subsistence minimum.

Which benefits remain

Despite the cancellation of some guarantees, donors will continue to enjoy a number of rights. In particular, employees who donate blood can still be exempted from work on the day of donation with retention of their average salary. The right to free medical examination before the procedure and free meals or monetary compensation for their cost also remains.

At the same time, the law provides transitional provisions for those who managed to use the benefits before the new rules came into force.

Thus, citizens who met the necessary conditions before January 25, 2026, will still have the right to sick leave payment at 100% of the average salary for one year after their last donation.

In addition, if the additional day off was earned before the cancellation of this benefit, it can be used later or added to the annual leave.

As for pension payments, the supplement will no longer be assigned to new Honorary Donors. At the same time, citizens who were granted it before January 25, 2026, will continue to receive the supplement in the previously established amount.

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