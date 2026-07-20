Volodymyr Zelenskyy Spoke With New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham: Details of the Conversation

Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Andy Burnham on assuming the position of head of the British government.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on 20 July he held a telephone conversation with the new Prime Minister of Great Britain, Andy Burnham.

"I was glad to talk with Andy Burnham and congratulate him on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Great Britain. I greatly appreciate that support for Ukraine and our people will continue to be strong. Thank you for the warm words of respect for the Ukrainian people and condolences to the families and loved ones who died as a result of recent Russian attacks," said the Head of State.

He emphasised that Ukraine and Britain have been able to build the strongest partnership in the history of relations between the countries and will definitely continue to work to expand it.

"We agreed to discuss our further cooperation, including work within the framework of the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, during a meeting in the near future. Thank you, Andy. Thank you, Britain!" he said.

As is known, Andy Burnham officially became Prime Minister of Great Britain on 20 July. He replaced Keir Starmer in this position.

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