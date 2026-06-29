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From 14 to 16% of men suffer from domestic violence in Ukraine — the most cases are in Dnipropetrovsk region

21:50, 29 June 2026
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The most appeals from men this year came from Dnipropetrovsk region — 380 cases.
From 14 to 16% of men suffer from domestic violence in Ukraine — the most cases are in Dnipropetrovsk region
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Over the past five years, more than 1 million reports of domestic violence and gender-based violence have been entered into the Unified State Register of Domestic Violence Cases. These data are provided by the National Social Service of Ukraine. At the same time, as Opendatabot reports, the trend shows a gradual decrease in the number of new cases.

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In 2025, 113.4 thousand reports were recorded, while in 2021 — 284.2 thousand, which is the highest figure for this period.

The vast majority of reports are traditionally submitted by women — about 80% of all appeals. In 2026, this amounted to 15,737 reports. The highest rate was recorded in 2022 — 83%, after which the share gradually decreased to 78%.

The share of appeals from men remains stable — at the level of 14–16%. The most such appeals in 2026 came from the Dnipropetrovsk region — 380 cases, or 14% of the total number of male appeals.

At the same time, the number of appeals from children is increasing. If in 2021 they accounted for 2% of all reports, then in 2026 — already 6%. Thus, children submitted 1,239 reports of domestic violence in 2026. Every fifth appeal from minors was recorded in Vinnytsia region this year — 270 cases.

Overall, the record number of appeals from children was registered in 2023 and 2024 — 8.6 thousand each. Last year, their number decreased by 30% and amounted to 6.1 thousand cases.

The highest number of domestic violence reports in 2026 was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region — 2,216 cases. Next are:

  • Odesa region — 1,284
  • Vinnytsia region — 1,277

Dnipropetrovsk remains the leader in the number of appeals for the fourth consecutive year.

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