What Will Happen to Mathematics in the NMT-2027: Committee Supported New Admission Rules and Cancellation of the State Final Attestation

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports supported the new admission rules for the 2027 campaign, which provide for the cancellation of the State Final Attestation, a new format of the NMT, and the retention of mandatory mathematics only for those specialties where it is necessary.

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Ukraine is preparing for the 2027 admission campaign and determining the rules under which applicants will enter higher and vocational pre-higher education institutions under martial law conditions. One of the key issues is the list of mandatory subjects for entrance exams and the exemption of graduates from the state final attestation. Against this background, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Youth and Sports considered two draft laws — No. 15254 and the alternative No. 15254-1.

Both draft laws aim to regulate the specifics of the 2027 admission campaign under martial law conditions. The documents propose to extend the special admission procedure to higher and vocational pre-higher education institutions, define the specifics of entrance exams, and exempt graduates of the 2026/2027 academic year from taking the state final attestation (SFA).

During the meeting, committee members emphasized that admission rules must correspond to the real conditions in which Ukrainian schoolchildren have been studying for several years. The educational process was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, prolonged distance learning, and the full-scale war, which impacted students' ability to fully master educational programs.

That is why the committee supported the alternative draft law No. 15254-1. It provides for mandatory exams in Ukrainian language and history of Ukraine, while the third subject can be chosen by the applicant depending on the specialty they are applying for. According to the deputies, this approach is more balanced as it allows checking the basic knowledge of applicants while considering the specifics of future studies.

Special attention during the discussion was given to the issue of mathematics. The committee noted that it should remain mandatory for those specialties where it is necessary. At the same time, the introduction of mandatory mathematics testing for all applicants is possible only after proper preparation of the school system, with a transitional period and after the end of martial law.

Committee members also drew attention to the excessive psychological burden on applicants. According to them, taking four exams within four hours during air raid alerts negatively affects children, and test results often depend not only on knowledge level but also on emotional state. Deputies are convinced that reducing the number of mandatory subjects will contribute to a fairer competitive selection.

The committee also emphasized that creating clear, accessible, and realistic admission rules is one of the factors that will help retain Ukrainian youth in the national education system and reduce the risks of educational migration.

As a result of the review, the Committee on Youth and Sports recommended the parliament to adopt draft law No. 15254-1 as a basis and reject the main draft law No. 15254. The corresponding conclusion has already been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation.

As "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote, draft law No. 15254-1 was registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to make mathematics an elective subject during admission to higher education institutions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko previously stated that there is currently no possibility to transfer mathematics to the category of elective subjects.

The same position was voiced by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, as well.

The Ministry of Education emphasizes that mathematics and history of Ukraine should remain mandatory components of the NMT, as they allow assessing the basic level of applicants' knowledge.

Thousands of Ukrainians opposed mandatory mathematics in the NMT, but this turned out to be insufficient.

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