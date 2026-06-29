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The lobbying activity reporting campaign will begin on July 1

21:19, 29 June 2026
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Administrative liability is provided for failure to submit or late submission of the report.
The lobbying activity reporting campaign will begin on July 1
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The National Agency on Corruption Prevention reminded that on July 1, 2026, the next lobbying activity reporting campaign begins.

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According to the Law of Ukraine "On Lobbying," every lobbyist must submit a lobbying report to the Transparency Register twice a year (for each half-year):

- for the first half-year – by July 31;

- for the second – by January 31 of the following year.

Who is required to report

All lobbyists registered in the Register, including those who terminated or suspended their status from January 1, 2026 (for the period of actual activity in the first quarter of 2026).

The report is submitted electronically. It must cover all areas of lobbying in which the lobbyist worked and contain information about:

- clients and beneficiaries of lobbying;

- subjects of lobbying (regulatory legal acts that were lobbied);

- objects of lobbying (state bodies and other entities authorized to adopt regulatory legal acts that were influenced regarding the subjects of lobbying);

- the lobbying service agreement (date of conclusion, term, and price range of each lobbying agreement);

- amounts of funds spent on lobbying (if lobbying was carried out without a lobbying agreement);

- meetings and communications with officials holding responsible or particularly responsible positions;

- contributions to support political parties and election funds.

Lobbyists already have the opportunity to fill out a draft report in their personal electronic cabinet of the Register. It is not displayed in the public part of the Register until the report is submitted.

Administrative liability is provided for failure to submit or late submission of the report.

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