Former Chairman of the Board of a Bank Set Up a Scheme to Bypass Internal Financial Monitoring

A former bank chairman has been notified of suspicion for illegal banking operations amounting to 210 million UAH.

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The former chairman of the board of one of the Ukrainian banks has been notified of suspicion of involvement in illegal financial operations totaling over 210 million UAH. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the investigation, the official conspired with an entrepreneur to organize the unhindered opening of accounts, conduct risky operations, and avoid internal financial monitoring procedures. In case of inspections by the State Financial Monitoring Service, the banker was also ready to provide the necessary "assistance."

Law enforcement established that for the "services" of facilitating the operations, the banker received a reward of 0.15% of the amount of monthly transactions.

From July 2024 to February 2025, more than 210 million UAH was processed through the accounts of at least five controlled companies. According to the investigation, the official received his share from each operation.

Authorities documented correspondence between the suspects, in which they coordinated payment amounts, money transfers, and confirmations of completed transactions.

"This is not just a violation of banking rules. This is a deliberate use of the bank as a tool to conduct dubious financial flows that should have been stopped at the entrance...

When a person responsible for control effectively monetizes its circumvention, this is no longer just a matter of banking ethics but criminal liability. The former chairman of the bank has been notified of suspicion of receiving unlawful benefits," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being resolved.

As for the entrepreneur, he will also be held accountable under the law for providing unlawful benefits to an official, the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

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