How to Undergo Assessment of Daily Functioning: Step-by-Step Instructions from Referral to Decision

In which cases disability can be established, rehabilitation assigned, or mobilization deferment issued.

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How the assessment of daily functioning takes place, what documents are required, who can refer for the procedure, in what forms it is conducted, and what decisions expert teams can make — "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" reviewed detailed explanations from the Ministry of Health.

We explain how the assessment proceeds from the moment of receiving an electronic referral to obtaining a decision, as well as what to do if a person disagrees with the expert team's conclusion.

What is the assessment of daily functioning

The assessment of daily functioning is a procedure during which an expert team of doctors determines not only the presence of a disease or injury but also how the health condition affects a person's daily life.

During the assessment, not only the diagnosis is considered but also how much a person can:

move around;

take care of themselves;

communicate;

learn;

work;

needs help from others or assistive devices.

Based on the assessment results, the expert team may establish or not establish disability, determine the need for rehabilitation, assistive devices, or other support measures.

Who can refer for the assessment

The assessment is conducted only after an electronic referral is issued.

It is created by the doctor who manages the patient and has all the necessary information about their health condition. This can be:

a primary care physician;

a specialized doctor;

a hospital doctor;

the head of the military medical commission.

The referral is created based on medical documents, examination results, information about treatment and rehabilitation according to the criteria defined by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1338.

After that, the case in electronic form is transferred to the healthcare institution where the expert team works.

The person does not need to collect paper files or transfer documents between institutions independently. If necessary, additional documents can be provided directly during the assessment.

How the date and time of the assessment are communicated

After issuing the referral, the person is notified about the date, time, and form of the assessment.

The notification is sent:

to the email;

by registered mail if there is no email.

Additionally, information about the scheduled assessment is displayed in the personal account of the attending physician.

If desired, the person can receive a paper copy of the referral.

The case status can also be clarified with the administrator of the medical institution where the expert team works.

In what forms the assessment is conducted

The form of the assessment is determined considering the person's health condition, medical documents, and the requirements of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1338.

Four forms of assessment are provided.

In-person assessment. The person personally comes to the healthcare institution where the expert team conducts an interview, if necessary — an examination, and also analyzes medical documents.

Remote assessment. Conducted using telemedicine. It is possible if:

the person is abroad;

it is necessary to update recommendations that are part of the individual rehabilitation program;

it is necessary to change the cause of disability.

On-site assessment. Conducted at the place of stay or treatment of the person if due to health condition they cannot come to the medical institution.

Off-site assessment. Takes place without the person's personal participation solely based on medical documents. This form is applied only in cases defined by Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1338 when the available documents are sufficient to make a decision.

What happens before the assessment begins

On the day of the assessment, the expert team gains access to the person's electronic case.

During in-person assessment, it is necessary to arrive on time at the healthcare institution and present an identity document.

If a representative participates in the procedure, they must also confirm their identity and authority.

Before the assessment begins, the person or their representative may submit a request to conduct audio or video recording of the procedure.

How the case review is conducted

During the assessment, the expert team analyzes:

the referral;

medical documents;

examination results;

doctors' conclusions;

information about treatment;

data on rehabilitation.

If on the day of the assessment the person submits new or updated medical documents, they are necessarily attached to the case and considered when making a decision.

In addition to medical documentation, information from the electronic system, survey results, observations, and examination of the person are taken into account.

What questions expert teams may ask

During in-person, remote, or on-site assessment, the expert team may clarify:

how the disease progresses;

what treatment the person has undergone;

whether they have undergone rehabilitation;

how the health condition has changed;

what difficulties arise in daily life;

whether help from others is needed;

whether assistive devices are used.

If necessary, doctors may conduct an examination to assess how the person moves, changes body position, uses hands, communicates, orients themselves, and performs daily activities.

The purpose of such a survey is not to establish a diagnosis but to determine how the health condition affects the person's daily life.

What the expert team assesses

During the assessment, doctors determine how much the person is able to:

move around;

take care of themselves;

orient themselves;

communicate;

control their behavior;

learn;

work.

At the same time, not only the ability to perform a certain action once is considered but also the ability to do it regularly, safely, without excessive pain or health risk.

Also assessed are the stability of impairments, their duration, frequency of manifestations, need for external help, assistive devices, medical products, and rehabilitation. If the person's condition changes, the expert team may clarify how often periods of worsening occur and how they affect daily life.

How the decision is made

During the meeting, the expert team may temporarily ask the person to leave the room to conduct a professional discussion of the case materials.

After analyzing documents, the person's answers, and examination results, the decision is made collegially by all members of the expert team.

Each doctor records their position in the protocol, and the final decision is entered into the electronic system.

If the available information is insufficient, the person may be referred for additional examinations. In such a case, the case review is suspended until the necessary results are obtained.

What decisions can be made

The assessment result depends on the purpose of the referral. Not every assessment concerns establishing disability.

Based on its results, the following may be determined:

degree of activity limitation;

need to extend temporary incapacity for work;

disability, its cause and onset time;

degree of loss of professional capacity;

right to receive a vehicle for a person with a disability;

need for constant external care;

need for social, professional, labor, psychological-pedagogical, or physical-sports rehabilitation;

necessary assistive rehabilitation devices and medical products;

need for rehabilitation assistance;

degree of stable activity limitation for referral to a stationary department of the social service center;

cause of death of a person with a disability or a person who was assigned a degree of loss of professional capacity, if necessary for providing benefits to their family members.

If disability is established based on the assessment, recommendations are simultaneously formed, which are the medical part of the individual rehabilitation program. They determine the need for assistive rehabilitation devices, medical products, rehabilitation assistance, and other support measures.

After the decision is made, the person has the right to receive explanations regarding its justification and recommendations.

How to receive the decision

After the assessment is completed, an extract from the expert team's decision is sent:

to the email;

by registered mail within five days if there is no email;

to the attending physician through the electronic system;

in paper form at the healthcare institution where the assessment was conducted.

If necessary, a printed copy of the recommendations, which are part of the individual rehabilitation program, can also be obtained.

After receiving the extract, it is recommended to check the accuracy of:

personal data;

the stated decision;

the list of recommended services, assistive rehabilitation devices, and medical products;

phrasing regarding causal relationships;

completion of all fields required by the form.

If an error is found, it is necessary to contact the same expert team with a request to correct it.

What happens after the decision is made

After the assessment is completed, the information is automatically transmitted to the Unified Information System of the Social Sphere of the Ministry of Social Policy.

Subsequently, this data is used for electronic interaction with government bodies, including for appointment or extension of social payments, provision of assistive rehabilitation devices, provision of social services, as well as transmission of information to the Ministry of Defense information systems regarding conscripts and those liable for military service.

After receiving the extract, the person must independently contact the relevant authorities depending on which rights or payments they plan to arrange.

In particular:

to the territorial branch of the Social Protection Fund for Persons with Disabilities — to receive assistive rehabilitation devices;

to the territorial recruitment and social support center — to arrange a deferment from mobilization if there are legal grounds;

to the Pension Fund of Ukraine — to appoint or extend pensions, state assistance, and other social payments.

Only after such an appeal can the person exercise the rights provided by law.

How to appeal the expert team's decision

If a person disagrees with the expert team's decision, they have the right to appeal it.

A complaint can be submitted to the Functional Status Assessment Center for Persons:

in paper form;

in electronic form through the attending physician.

After that, the complaint will be considered in the manner prescribed by law.

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